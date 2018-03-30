SPORTS

Broughton teachers reminisce, wish Devonte' Graham well in touching video

Raleigh native Devonte' Graham has flourished during March Madness and has his Kansas Jayhawks in the Final Four. (Charlie Neibergall)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Devonte' Graham and his University of Kansas teammates are preparing for their biggest NCAA tournament challenge yet - a showdown against top-seeded and favored Villanova on Saturday in the Final Four.

And back in Raleigh, his former teachers and other administrators at Broughton High School and Daniels Middle School are making sure Graham knows a lot of people are cheering him on.

In a YouTube video, various teachers and staffers gave words of encouragement and fondly recalled watching Graham grow from a "silly freshman" in math class to a "great kid."



Other messages lauded Graham not only for his basketball excellence but for the pursuit of his bachelor's degree.

Others recalled Graham as a leader, even at Broughton. He's certainly been a leader at Kansas, averaging 17.2 points per game and 7.2 assists during this memorable senior season.

And one teacher even said, "You've actually got me watching basketball, which is a miracle. We're having so much fun here cheering for you!"

Graham is aware of the video, as he retweeted it on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmarch madnessraleigh newsteachersviral videofeel goodgood newsfinal fourRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Fan from NC has to dye hair after losing bet to Mets pitcher
Red-hot Capitals host Hurricanes
Three freshmen headline AP All-America team for first time
More Sports
Top Stories
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Fan from NC has to dye hair after losing bet to Mets pitcher
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Show More
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days
NC Museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos