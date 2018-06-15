SPORTS

'Bull Durham' creator returns to Bull City for 30th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Ron Shelton returned to Durham for the 30th anniversary of "Bull Durham." (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Writer and Director Ron Shelton has carved out a very successful Hollywood career over the past 30 plus years.

Sports movies are at the core of his filmography: Tin Cup, Blue Chips and White Men Can't Jump to name just a few.

Bull Durham, though, remains his masterpiece. It was his directorial debut back in 1988 and his script was nominated for an Academy Award.

Shelton is back in Durham today for the 30th anniversary of his iconic film.

He will throw out the first pitch at the Bulls game tonight.

The actual "Crash Davis" grandson will be inside the Woolly Bull costume as well as part of the festivities.

This afternoon, Shelton took some time to reminisce about the movie, his memories and why he chose to spotlight Durham.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmoviehollywooddurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cary baseball star prepares for professional career
Thomas Davis rethinking retirement plans after 4-game suspension
Panthers coaching roster adds female intern
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
More Sports
Top Stories
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial
Gaston County restaurant owner wins $10 million
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Rock Quarry Road reopened after concrete truck overturned in Raleigh
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
Teenager aims to track data to help cure Lyme disease
What some Knightdale business owners think of the town's rapid developments
Show More
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in the grass
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Crooks steal Houston woman's final wish involving her ashes
Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect
More News