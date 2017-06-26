.@CameronNewton's first throw since shoulder surgery 💪— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 26, 2017
More info: https://t.co/G1ajRNO3Lo pic.twitter.com/NSUTcB71sI
When it comes to Cam Newton, nothing is routine. The man probably eats sequined Cheerios for breakfast. Makes sense then that his first football tosses since having shoulder surgery came complete with a sound tracked hype video courtesy of the Panthers. Never has playing catch looked so intoxicatingly cool.
sportsCarolina PanthersCharlotte
