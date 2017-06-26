SPORTS

Panthers Cam Newton makes first throw since shoulder surgery

Cam Newton (Bob Leverone)

By
When it comes to Cam Newton, nothing is routine. The man probably eats sequined Cheerios for breakfast. Makes sense then that his first football tosses since having shoulder surgery came complete with a sound tracked hype video courtesy of the Panthers. Never has playing catch looked so intoxicatingly cool.

