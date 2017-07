EMBED >More News Videos Panthers QB Cam Newton discusses the struggles of last season, and looks forward to a new one.

Cam Newton is slimmer and Cam Newton is smiling.The smile isn't new, but there's some simmering behind it.On Thursday in Spartanburg, the Panthers' star QB said he took last season's failures "personally" and that changes needed to start with him.Since shoulder surgery, Newton says he's had the "pedal down" getting ready for this upcoming season. There was some roaring involved as well - here's the story: