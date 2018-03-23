SPORTS
espn

Cam Ward accidentally scores on himself after dragging puck stuck in equipment into net

Greg Wyshynski
The Arizona Coyotes didn't realize they had scored a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward on Thursday night. Then again, Ward had no idea, either.

In one of the most bizarre scoring sequences in NHL history, the puck became lodged in Ward's right skate before he stuck his leg entirely inside the net to position himself to make a save. Play was stopped when the puck was clearly missing. A linesman came over and poked the puck from Ward's skate.

"That first one was probably one of the weirdest goals I've ever seen," said teammateJeff Skinner, who contributed two goals and an assist in an eventual 6-5 Hurricanes victory.

The sequence was reviewed by the NHL situation room, and a goal was awarded to the Coyotesat 8:27 of the first period in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Upon review of the play, the puck is caught in the goaltender's skate. His skate crosses the line completely. So we have a goal," referee Dan O'Rourke announced.

"It's bad luck for Ward there, but good for us, obviously," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

DefensemanAlex Goligoskiwas credited with the unassisted goal, having sent the puck around the boards before it became wedged in Ward's skate. Goligoski later scored a more conventional power-play goal.

"That's a first -- got to be a first," Carolina coach Bill Peters said of Ward's own goal. "It was one of those where you're shaking your head, wondering 'What else? What's next?'"

Related Topics:
sportsespnnhlcam wardcarolina hurricanesarizona coyotesown goalalex goligoski
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Johnny Manziel throws at San Diego pro day before scouts of 13 teams
Carolina beats Coyotes 6-5 after giving up weird goal
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Dream lives for Sister Jean as Loyola-Chicago advances to Elite Eight
More Sports
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos