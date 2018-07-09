SPORTS
espn

Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes say Steve Smith has resigned as assistant coach.

The team announced Smith's resignation Monday. The 55-year-old Smith had spent four seasons with the Hurricanes as an assistant coach under Bill Peters, who resigned after the season to become Calgary's head coach. Smith was responsible for the team's defensemen and penalty kill.

Former Hurricanes captain Rod Brind'Amour replaced Peters as head coach.
Related Topics:
sportsespncarolina hurricanessteve smith
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
Duke player bikes across country to raise money for special needs
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off NC coast
4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Myrtle Beach hotel
I-Team: Online pharmacy shutting down after selling fake cancer drugs
Everything you need to know about the Thai youth soccer team rescue
Show More
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
8th boy removed from cave as Thailand rescues underway
More News