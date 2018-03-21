  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Carolina's Pesce, Rask to miss rest of season with injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes say defenseman Brett Pesce and forward Victor Rask will miss the rest of the season with shoulder injuries.

Team spokesman Mike Sundheim announced the injuries Wednesday. Carolina recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from its AHL affiliate in Charlotte on an emergency basis.

Pesce has three goals and 16 assists while averaging nearly 21 minutes of ice time. He's one of the cornerstones of the Hurricanes' rebuilding effort, and his six-year, $24 million contract extension takes effect next season.

Rask has 14 goals and 17 assists this season, his fourth in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have nine games left and are on track to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, the longest active postseason drought in the NHL.

