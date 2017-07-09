Cary Football Food Drive hopes to collect 2,000 cans

Food and football collide in Cary Saturday afternoon as youngsters got a chance to learn new skills while honing in on others during the Football Camp Food Drive.But what's different about this camp?"We partner with the North Carolina Food Bank to stop summer hunger," said Cary coaching precision director, Chavar Tyrance. "Our goal is to raise 2,000 pounds of canned good items while reaching kids through football."Tyrance feels hunger is a year-round problem that needs to be solved."Hunger isn't only a winter time fight and some area football coaches are happy to help."But he said the program isn't just about helping others overcome hunger, it's also about teaching the kids a valuable lesson."We can also teach them about helping and giving back to others," he said. "Each kid here has brought in at least five or more canned good items to donate to the food bank."