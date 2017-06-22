The newest Celtic, Jayson Tatum! 4th straight year a Blue Devil goes in the top 5 pic.twitter.com/JUPrxp7Rto — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 23, 2017

Make that 31 https://t.co/xLpPwSQGFw — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 22, 2017

NBA 1st round picks since 1989. Duke 30, UNC 28. Kentucky 32 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 22, 2017

Duke's Jayson Tatum became the first player with North Carolina ties off the board, going third overall to the Boston Celtics.It marks the fourth straight year the Blue Devils have produced a top-three pick.The selection comes after the Celtics traded the top pick to Philadelphia earlier in the week for the No. 3 pick, plus a first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019.In Tatum, a 6-foot-8 small forward, Boston gets a player who was a polished scoring threat during his lone season at Duke, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. The 19-year-old was a third-team All-ACC selection.Tatum also provides some rotation flexibility, with the ability to play both forward spots and defend as many as four positions.The Celtics have been high on Tatum throughout the draft process, and had him in for a private workout late last week.The Dallas Mavericks have taken North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft.President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said before the draft Thursday night that point guard was the team's biggest need, and the club decided to address it.Smith will get a strong chance to start with the Mavericks believing that Yogi Ferrell is better-suited to a backup role even though he made a splash that earned him a two-year deal after the undrafted rookie joined the Mavericks on a 10-day contract.The Mavericks missed the playoffs for just the second time in the past 17 seasons. They had their highest pick going into the draft since 1998, when they ended up with Dirk Nowitzki, who is preparing for his 20th season.The Philadelphia 76ers took Washington guard Markelle Fultz first overall.After the 76ers selected Fultz, the Los Angeles Lakers took UCLA guard Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick.Ball seems certain to become the starting point guard in coach Luke Walton's up-tempo offense after D'Angelo Russell is traded to Brooklyn.The Lakers don't appear concerned by LaVar Ball, the voluble father with aspirations of building a global sports empire around his three talented sons. Ball raised his family in the Los Angeles suburbs.Ball receives comparisons to Jason Kidd for his offensive abilities. He led the nation with 7.7 assists per game while quarterbacking the highest-scoring offense in Division I, and he scored consistently despite an unorthodox shot.The Phoenix Suns selected small forward Josh Jackson of Kansas with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday.Jackson brings athleticism, energy and a strong defensive ability to a Suns team already loaded with youthful talent as the franchise continues the long climb to relevance.