Brandi Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque is 'not the most flattering'

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. Chastain said the plaque "it's not the most flattering... but it's nice."

The good news though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.

Chastain is a San Jose Native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.

Former 49er Harris Barton, former Niner Executive John McVay and Former Giants Pitcher Matt Cain were also inducted at the ceremony.
