Coach K makes $3M personal donation for low-income kids in Durham

There is no cause closer to Mike Krzyzewski's heart than the work they do at the Emily K Center in Durham. Named for his mother, the Center has become a vital resource for the city of Durham's low-income families, providing a conduit for them to attend college.As Krzyzewski said Wednesday, the nation's greatest untapped resource is the children of low-income families. Children with incredible talents to share but no opportunities through which to realize those abilities and take advantage of them.Krzyzewski put his money where his heart is Wednesday, with a $3 million personal donation from him and his wife, Mickie, to the Emily K Center.It's his largest ever act of philanthropy. For the Center, it's part of a $15 million fundraising push during a three-year span. One year in, it has raised $8 million.The money is geared toward a 4,500 square-foot expansion of its facility and an aggressive outreach campaign to help countless more youngsters in the Durham community.