Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success

Dr. Bolognesi: "The surgery went very smoothly. Coach is in good spirits. We hope to get him walking as early as this afternoon." 🔵😈🐐 pic.twitter.com/bQ98XmcrJv — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 13, 2017

Earlier this week Coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a recorded video message that he would have to undergo knee surgery.On Sunday, the Duke Basketball team tweeted that surgery had gone smoothly.The tweet also said that Coach K might be walking very soon!