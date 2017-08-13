SPORTS

Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during a basketball game in Durham, N.C. (Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Earlier this week Coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a recorded video message that he would have to undergo knee surgery.

On Sunday, the Duke Basketball team tweeted that surgery had gone smoothly.

READ MORE: DUKE'S COACH K TO HAVE KNEE REPLACED; TEAM TRIP CANCELED

The tweet also said that Coach K might be walking very soon!

