Cooper bets with Va. Governor on ACC game

Hey @NC_Governor how about a friendly wager on tonight’s #ACCTourney championship game? I’ve got a 6 pack of Virginia’s finest craft beer on @UVAMensHoops — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 10, 2018

Governor Roy Cooper entered a friendly wager with Va. Governor Ralph Northam over Saturday's match-up between the UNC Tarheels and the Virginia Cavaliers.Northam initiated the bet on Twitter with an offer of Virginia craft beer if UNC wins.Cooper countered with an offer of beer from Mother Earth Brew and Fullsteam if UVA wins.UNC vs UVA will be shown on 8:30pm on ESPN.