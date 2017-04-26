SPORTS

Could UNC's Trubisky be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?

ABC11's Mark Armstrong examines Mitch Trubisky's journey from obscure backup to high NFL draft prospect.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Julius Peppers went second overall to the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL draft. Lawrence Taylor was the second pick of the 1981 draft. Both players went on to superstardom, with Taylor already in the Hall of Fame and Peppers likely to join him.

No Tar Heel football player has ever been selected No. 1 overall and though it looks as if Mitch Trubisky won't be the top pick either, there's still technically a chance.

It's amazing to consider, given his Carolina career: Four seasons in Chapel Hill, just one of them as a starter. It's not the typical road, but Trubisky says it's a road that has prepared him for the pros.

The odds of him reaching the heights of Pepp and LT are certainly slim, but he's here to try.

Watch the video above for a full look at Trubisky's unlikely path from modest backup to hot NFL prospect.

OTHER TOP TRIANGLE DRAFT PICKS

TOP UNC DRAFT PICKS
Eric Ebron #10 2014
Jonathan Cooper #7 2013
Quinton Coples #16 2012
Robert Quinn #14 2011
Julius Peppers #2 2002
Ryan Sims #6 2002
Greg Ellis #8 1998
Lawrence Taylor #2 1981
Ken Huff #3 1975

TOP NC STATE DRAFT PICKS
Mario Williams #1 2006
Philip Rivers #4 2004
Koren Robinson #9 2001
Torry Holt #6 1999
Ray Agnew #10 1990
Dennis Byrd #6 1968

TOP DUKE DRAFT PICKS
Mike Junkin #5 1987

