Could UNC's Trubisky be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?

OTHER TOP TRIANGLE DRAFT PICKS

TOP UNC DRAFT PICKS

TOP NC STATE DRAFT PICKS

TOP DUKE DRAFT PICKS

Julius Peppers went second overall to the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL draft. Lawrence Taylor was the second pick of the 1981 draft. Both players went on to superstardom, with Taylor already in the Hall of Fame and Peppers likely to join him.No Tar Heel football player has ever been selected No. 1 overall and though it looks as if Mitch Trubisky won't be the top pick either, there's still technically a chance.It's amazing to consider, given his Carolina career: Four seasons in Chapel Hill, just one of them as a starter. It's not the typical road, but Trubisky says it's a road that has prepared him for the pros.The odds of him reaching the heights of Pepp and LT are certainly slim, but he's here to try.Eric Ebron #10 2014Jonathan Cooper #7 2013Quinton Coples #16 2012Robert Quinn #14 2011Julius Peppers #2 2002Ryan Sims #6 2002Greg Ellis #8 1998Lawrence Taylor #2 1981Ken Huff #3 1975Mario Williams #1 2006Philip Rivers #4 2004Koren Robinson #9 2001Torry Holt #6 1999Ray Agnew #10 1990Dennis Byrd #6 1968Mike Junkin #5 1987