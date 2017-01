Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is hitched. The popular NASCAR driver from North Carolina tweeted the news and a picture of his bride.Earnhardt Jr. announced last month plans to marry Amy Reimann on New Year's EveThe 42-year-old NASCAR champ had been engaged to Reimann since June of 2015. Reimann is an interior designer and Texas native.