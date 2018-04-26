Denver Broncos take NC State's Bradley Chubb with No. 5 overall pick

We really wanted Bradley Chubb and are thrilled to make him a Denver Bronco.



Bradley's the best defensive player in the draft. He can rush the passer, is a hard worker and will be a great fit, complimenting Von, Shane & Shaq! pic.twitter.com/aFHV9pcoQR — John Elway (@johnelway) April 27, 2018

Bradley Chubb at the NFL Draft.

BROWNS

Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last season.

GIANTS

JETS

COLTS

BILLS

Josh Allen high-fives a fan on the Red Carpet.

BEARS

49ERS

The Denver Broncos took NC State defensive star Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.Chubb was widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this draft.Once Cleveland, with its second selection in the top four, went for Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, it left the dynamic Chubb for the Broncos.Chubb will bolster a defense that already has one star in linebacker Von Miller. Denver ranked third in overall defense last season, but GM John Elway couldn't pass on a game-changing end.Chubb is the Wolfpack's first first-round pick since 2006, when the Houston Texans made defensive lineman Mario Williams the No. 1 overall pick.Baker Mayfield, until the past few days considered an outsider to be chosen at the top of the NFL draft, has been taken by the Cleveland Browns to begin Thursday night's selections.The first Heisman Trophy winner taken No. 1 overall in the following draft since Cam Newton went to Carolina in 2010, Mayfield joins a team that went 0-16 in 2017.The Browns were sold on his leadership skills and creativity inside the pocket and outside.Most prognosticators pegged another quarterback, perhaps Josh Allen, Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen, for the Browns.Instead, it's the Oklahoma star -the Sooners went 34-6 with him- who overwhelmingly won the Heisman Trophy last season. He is the eighth winner of the award selected first in the NFL draft following that season since 1970.The Browns surprised the experts again, picking Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward No 4 overall.After passing over more classic quarterbacks to take Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the top pick, Cleveland skipped over Chubb, the top pass rusher in the draft, to grab the top cornerback.The New York Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL draft.The All-American with speed, power, shiftiness and excellent hands is considered this year's best player. New York has had one of the NFL's worst running games in recent years, and Barkley is expected to boost an offense that has a veteran quarterback in Eli Manning and star receiver in Odell Beckham Jr.Barkley also is a sensational kick returner."It's unreal, two of the biggest moments in my life in the same week," said Barkley, whose girlfriend gave birth to a girl earlier in the week.Not surprisingly in the Cowboys' home, the pick generally was booed.The New York Jets, another of the NFL teams desperate for a franchise quarterback, chose Sam Darnold with the third pick Thursday night.The Jets had traded up from sixth overall with Indianapolis with the expressed mission of finding that quarterback. Southern California's Darnold, who had a superb 2016 season and was not quite so productive last year, was the choice.Darnold might sit a while and learn behind veteran Josh McCown."There's nothing better than being on this state," Darnold said. "I think whatever the coaches what me to do, if they want me to sit, want me to play, I'll do my role. That's what I've done my whole life, not going to do any different."The Colts grabbed the best blocker in the draft, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson at No. 6.The Colts had traded down from No. 3 with the New York Jets.Indianapolis took Nelson to help protect quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.The Buffalo Bills traded up to No. 7 to take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a 6-foot-5, strong-armed passer.Allen had no major scholarship offers out of college and went to junior college before spending two seasons at Wyoming.He needs some seasoning and to work on accuracy, but he could sit behind AJ McCarron in Buffalo for a year or two.The Chicago Bears selected Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with pick No. 8.Smith was an All-American and Butkus Award winner for the Bulldogs in 2017.The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive line, picking tackle Mike McGlinchey from Notre Dame at No. 9.McGlinchey was the second Fighting Irish lineman to go in the top 10 after Quenton Nelson went to the Colts.