HOUSTON, Texas --
The NFL Draft is an accumulation of years of hard work, sacrifices and a moment that players will remember for the rest of their lives.

It's also an opportunity for family and friends to bask in the achievement. For the Texans first-round draft pick Deshaun Watson, a letter from his biggest supporter brought him to tears.


When Deshaun was 11 years old, former NFL star Warrick Dunn handed the Watson family keys to a new home through Habitat for Humanity.

"I felt grown having my own room," Watson told the Associated Press earlier this year. "Just having my own bed, not really being squished, not really worrying about someone sneaking up on me, it was a great moment, a special moment."

His mother, Deann, was diagnosed with tongue cancer when he was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.


"I just do what a mother's supposed to do," Deann told ESPN. "That's love their children and support them in whatever they do."

Shortly after Deshaun's selection by the Texans, he was handed a note to read from his mother.

"Deshaun,

When you came into this world, you brought a love to my heart that I had never appreciated. I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game. To be here at the NFL Draft and see you walk across the stage is a dream come true. I'm so proud of the person and the man you became. Making it to the NFL is an accomplishment you made happen and come true. With that being said, so much joy to my heart. I wish you love, happiness and longtime success. As I look back, we were not supposed to be here. In the words of Drake, we made it.

Love,

Mom"

