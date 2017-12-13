SPORTS

Drive Shack plans to open in Raleigh

(WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Drive Shack, a golf, food, and entertainment complex is a step closer to breaking ground in west Raleigh.

The city of Raleigh Inspections Department issued a building permit on November 29 for the nearly 64,000 square foot facility at 1021 Corporate Center Dr.

The golf, food, and entertainment venue will be located on more than 60 acres close to PNC Arena and I-40.

Company officials aren't commenting on an opening date.

Raleigh is one of the five locations the company plans to expand to.

The first location in Orlando is slated to open in early 2018.

Along with Raleigh, facilities have been announced in Phoenix, Richmond, and Palm Beach, FL.

Company executives said each facility costs between $15 and $20 million to build and employ more than 350 full and part-time employees.
