SPORTS

Duke and China women's basketball teams collaborate

EMBED </>More Videos

For most of January, the Duke Women's basketball team was joined by the Chinese Women's National Basketball Team head coach, Limin Xu. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
For most of January, the Duke Women's basketball team was joined by the Chinese Women's National Basketball Team head coach, Limin Xu.

Xu and Duke's Joanne P. McCallie spent time collaborating about both basketball and their cultures.


Xu, who only speaks Mandarin, came to Duke with a translator and one of the Blue Devil managers, Mikaela Li, helped with the translation as well.

Retired NBA star Yao Ming helped to get Xu and the Blue Devils together.

Watch the video for a full report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devilscollege basketballDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mark Armstrong: Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
Relentless Wolfpack knocks off No. 10 Tar Heels, 95-91 in OT
Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63
NC State upsets No. 10 North Carolina 95-91 in OT
More Sports
Top Stories
Rain Moves Out
4 people shot dead outside a self-serve car wash
Here are your Grammy winners...
What to expect during Trump's State of the Union
Substitute teacher accused of performing sex act on student
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in Haw River
Morrisville police seek man in armed robbery of CVS
Raw meat delivered in shopping carts under investigation in San Jose
Show More
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
Charles Manson's grandson argues for right to his remains
Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low
Teacher under fire for anti-military rant in classroom
Powerball ticket sold in Robeson County wins $2 million
More News
Top Video
New youth basketball league kicks off in Durham
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
Mark Armstrong: Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
More Video