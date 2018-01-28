Duke and China women's basketball teams collaborate

The @DukeWBB team spent most of January collaborating with the Chinese Women’s National Basketball Coach, Limin Xu... their story tonight on @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tGRJDBXapV — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 28, 2018

For most of January, the Duke Women's basketball team was joined by the Chinese Women's National Basketball Team head coach, Limin Xu.Xu and Duke's Joanne P. McCallie spent time collaborating about both basketball and their cultures.Xu, who only speaks Mandarin, came to Duke with a translator and one of the Blue Devil managers, Mikaela Li, helped with the translation as well.Retired NBA star Yao Ming helped to get Xu and the Blue Devils together.Watch the video for a full report.