Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism

On Saturday morning at the Jack Coombs baseball field, Duke baseball and the Autism Center teamed up to host "Baseball Bonanza," a free sports clinic for kids and teens with Autism.The event included hands-on drills led by players and coaches from Duke baseball. The athletes also participated in a home run derby and had a chance to take pictures and get autographs from their favorite players.Duke head coach, Chris Pollard knows how important an event like this is for both the Duke players as well as the participants.