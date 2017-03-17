SPORTS

Duke pulls away from Troy for an 87-65 win in its NCAA tournament opener

Duke players celebrate their win over Troy on Friday in the NCAA tournament. (Rainier Ehrhardt)

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WTVD) --
Grayson Allen had 21 points off five 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and second-seeded Duke continued its perfect postseason with an 87-65 victory over Troy in the NCAA tournament on Friday night to start the East Region.

The Blue Devils (29-7) became the first team to win four games on the way to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament crown last week. They kept up that pace in blowing past the 15th-seeded Trojans (22-15).

Duke will take on either No. 7 seed South Carolina or No. 10 seed Marquette and its coach, former Blue Devils point guard and assistant Steve Wojciechowski, on Sunday.

The Blue Devils improved to 34-7 all-time in openers and put this one out of reach early with their 3-point shooting.

Duke's Luke Kennard looks to dish to Amile Jefferson against Troy on Friday.



Jordon Varnado had 18 points to lead Troy, which made its first NCAA appearance since 2003.

Duke, which averaged eight 3-pointers a game this season, hit 10 in the opening half to quickly pull away from the Trojans. Tatum opened the game with a 3. A short time later, Frank Jackson, Luke Kennard and Matt Jones had long-range baskets on consecutive possessions as the Blue Devils jumped to a 16-4 lead less than 5 minutes in.



The lead shrunk to nine points in the second half, the final time at 59-50 on Wesley Person Jr.'s basket with 14:32 to go. But Jones and Allen followed with 3s and the Trojans (22-15) could not rally.

Duke finished with 13 3-pointers, its highest total in nine games since hitting the same amount in a win over Wake Forest on Feb. 18.

Jones finished with 14 points off three 3-pointers and Jackson 12 with two 3s. The Blue Devils' outside touch offset the poor performance of leading scorer Kennard, who was just 3-of-12 shooting for eight points - snapping a streak of 19 games scoring in double figures.

If the Trojans were to challenge, they had to be on target from the outside. Instead, Troy went 5 of 23 from behind the arc.

Duke's soft spot in this one was at the foul line, where the Blue Devils went 16 of 23 (under 70 percent) and missed back-to-back 1-and-1 attempts in the second half.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmarch madnessDuke Blue Devils
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Allen's 3s lead No. 2 seed Duke to 87-65 win over Troy
UNC rolls past Texas Southern 103-64 in its NCAA tournament opener
NC State reaches agreement with Kevin Keatts from UNC Wilmington
N.C. State hires UNCW's Keatts as basketball coach
More Sports
Top Stories
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Bars use St. Patrick's crowd to raise funds after fire
Burned building had been inspected more than 50 times
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Need help after the fire? Here's the info
Show More
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Judges give partial wins to GOP, Cooper in power struggle
UNC rolls past Texas Southern 103-64 in its NCAA tournament opener
N.C. State hires UNCW's Keatts as basketball coach
Town hall participants vent on Rolesville High troubles
More News
Photos
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
More Photos