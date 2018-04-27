Duke swim team 'signs' 5-year-old to letter of intent

On Friday night the Duke University swim team signed 5-year-old Brodie Curtis from Warren County.Curtis is a part of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.The non-profit has matched 1,400 children with more than 500 colleges and universities in 47 states, reaching over 50,000 participating student-athletes.Curtis was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis in 2015.The Draft Day included a news conference, the signing of the National Letter of Intent and remarks from the swim coaching staff.Curtis becomes an official member of the swim team. He will attend Blue Devils practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.