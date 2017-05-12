  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds daily White House briefing
Duke's Jackson to stay in NBA draft

Duke's Frank Jackson (15) looks to pass as South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Chris Silva (30) defend (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Frank Jackson was probably the least heralded of Duke's Big Four freshman recruits of 2016 (Tatum, Giles, Bolden, Jackson), but with news Friday that he's staying in the NBA Draft (courtesy of Yahoo Sports), only Marques Bolden remains standing at Duke from that group.

The consensus early feeling was that Jackson was only entering the draft process to get feedback, that he was surely going to be back for his sophomore season. As time went on though, that notion started to slip away and after a strong performance in yesterday's 5 on 5 scrimmages at the NBA Combine in Chicago, Jackson's mind was apparently made up.


Jackson's departure could be a short term boon for the Blue Devils as 5-star point guard Trevon Duval might be even more inclined to head to Durham with a starting role all but assured. As it stands though, Duke's backcourt looks like this:

Grayson Allen (SR)
Gary Trent (FR)
Jordan Goldwire (FR)
Alex O'Connell (FR)

In other words, 30 shots a night for Grayson Allen.

One and done life was glorious for Duke in 2015, otherwise it's been a roller coaster ride. We'll see what 2017-18 brings.
