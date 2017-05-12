Duke's Jackson to stay in NBA draft

Jackson for me is a new breed of one and done. No hard family financial impetus and no guarantee he'll be picked high. Just wants pro ball. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 12, 2017

Obviously there are nuances to his decision, but Frank Jacksons in years past would be sophomores — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 12, 2017

With D-League salaries going up, could really gut CBB in coming years. Guys leaving to apprentice as pros rather than play college. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 12, 2017

Frank Jackson was probably the least heralded of Duke's Big Four freshman recruits of 2016 (Tatum, Giles, Bolden, Jackson), but with news Friday that he's staying in the NBA Draft (), only Marques Bolden remains standing at Duke from that group.The consensus early feeling was that Jackson was only entering the draft process to get feedback, that he was surely going to be back for his sophomore season. As time went on though, that notion started to slip away and after a strong performance in yesterday's 5 on 5 scrimmages at the NBA Combine in Chicago, Jackson's mind was apparently made up.Jackson's departure could be a short term boon for the Blue Devils as 5-star point guard Trevon Duval might be even more inclined to head to Durham with a starting role all but assured. As it stands though, Duke's backcourt looks like this:Grayson Allen (SR)Gary Trent (FR)Jordan Goldwire (FR)Alex O'Connell (FR)In other words, 30 shots a night for Grayson Allen.One and done life was glorious for Duke in 2015, otherwise it's been a roller coaster ride. We'll see what 2017-18 brings.