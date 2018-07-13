SPORTS
Duke's Kevin White to chair NCAA selection committee for 2019-20

INDIANAPOLIS -- Duke athletic director Kevin White will serve as the chairman of the NCAA tournament selection committee in 2020.

The NCAA announced White's role Friday. White will serve as vice chairman this season for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee headed by Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir, then take over for the 2019-20 season.

White has been a committee member since the 2015-16 season.

In a statement, White called it "an incredible honor" to serve on the committee and be selected for a leadership role.

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen served as chairman of the committee last season and will rotate off the committee Sept. 1.
