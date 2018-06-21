Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. goes to Bulls with No. 7 draft pick

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls selected Wendell Carter Jr. with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
Carter, who averaged 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds in his lone season at Duke should be able to help stretch the floor in head coach Fred Hoiberg's offense.
There was plenty of speculation about whether the Bulls would move up in the draft before the selection, but the Bulls were pleased with how Carter, 19, performed in his workout in Chicago several weeks ago. Front office members were particularly impressed by his presence.
The Bulls are hopeful that Carter will pair nicely with young big man Lauri Markkanen, who made the NBA's All-Rookie first team last season.
Carter said he believes he will show much more of his game than he did in college.
"I think even my teammates, all my teammates, weren't able to show all their strengths," Carter Jr. said after his workout with the Bulls. "That's just the college life. You buy into whatever college you go to. You do whatever you got to do to help the team win.
"I think, not even speaking for myself, but all my teammates, we're going to be able to show a lot more that we can do at the next level with the spacing on the floor, the fact that it's the NBA. It's not no zone like how we were playing [at times], but it's a lot more space on the court."
