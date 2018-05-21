SPORTS

Durham hosts 2018 ACC baseball championship

(Credit: Durham Bulls Twitter)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The ACC and the City of Durham could have a banner week at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Three of the top four teams are Triangle-based and have created more general interest than perhaps ever before.

Expect big crowds starting Wednesday night when North Carolina takes the field.

An impact study done a few years ago suggested a $4 million dollar bump to the Bull City economy, and if any local teams make it, the weekend it could be much greater.

The tournament is pool play, so each team is guaranteed two games. The winners of each pool advance to Saturday.

2018 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 22-27 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.

Tuesday, May 22

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Wednesday, May 23

No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, May 24

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, May 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, May 26

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)

Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)
