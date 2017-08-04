The stage is set in Raleigh for elite runners at the top of their game to compete against one another and the clock in the 4th Annual Sir Walter Miler.Friday night at Meredith College, both American and international runners - some of them professionally sponsored athletes - will race to break the 4-minute mile barrier."These are elite runners," said Sandy Roberts, co-meet director. "I'd say folks that have professional shoe contracts or folks that are trying to get to the next level."Roberts, a Raleigh native, helped create the event in 2013 when he himself attempted a sub four-minute mile.Hundreds of spectators turned out to cheer on Roberts that year and since then, the event has attracted thousands of fans who are invited to line the track to watch the race."This is gonna be one of the fastest miles on domestic soil," said Stephanie Garcia, who won the women's heat at the 2015 Sir Walter Miler.Garcia, just coming off of a personal best 4:24.6 in the London Diamond League Mile, said she'll have to run at least that fast to repeat a victory in Raleigh.Before the women's and men's one mile races begin, fans will get to have a laugh as people willing to run a mile in blue jeans will compete to win a pair of Raleigh Denims, proudly made in the City of Oaks.The event at Meredith College's track begins at 8:15 p.m and will end with an award ceremony at 9:30.