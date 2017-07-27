SPORTS

Fayetteville teen beats tumor, now eyes Jr. Olympics gold

Fayetteville track and field star Vincent Gunter Jr, overcame cancer.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Vincent Gunter Jr., 17, is reaching for the sky, and Junior Olympic gold.

The 17-year-old Britt High School rising senior has already conquered one of his toughest hurdles - a life-threatening tumor.

"I was scared for my life, pretty much I was just worried of what was going to happen," Vincent told ABC11.

Six months ago, Vincent underwent 12 hours of surgery to remove a life-threatening tumor on his face. He was determined not to give up, and now, to share his story with others.

"You have people missing arms, and legs, and a whole bunch of body parts and I'm still alive, I'm not dying," Vincent said. "So I can take this and build up from it and let people get inspired"

"VJ" as he is known, has recovered enough for a chance at a discus title at the USA National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships.

His coach with the Fayetteville Rockets Track and Field Club is also his dad.

"He has tremendous determination," said Vincent Gunter Sr. "If he sets his sights on a goal, he has tremendous determination to accomplish that goal."

Vincent and his family leave Wednesday for the finals in Kansas. At 182 pounds, he is the smallest competitor in the contest. But he said that is not a handicap.

"I know there are going to be throwers from all over the country," he said. "I want them to know that I'm a pretty strong character, and as long as you keep fighting, keep praying and planning, you will be just fine."
