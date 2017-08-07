SPORTS

Fedora addresses UNC's upcoming NCAA infractions meeting

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Larry Fedora will be in attendance next week when UNC faces the NCAA's Committee on Infractions on August 16 in Nashville.

Fedora himself is of course not under scrutiny, but his program has borne the brunt so far and depending on how things unfold next Wednesday, might continue to wear the punishment for the alleged wrongdoing under previous athletic administrations at UNC.

The arguments back and forth have become extremely contentious between UNC and the NCAA and will likely remain that way in the COI hearing.

Asked Monday about his attendance at that upcoming meeting, here's what Fed had to say:

EMBED More News Videos

Larry Fedora on the upcoming meeting with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsNCAAcheatingscandalinvestigationChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Basketball rival helps raise $9M for V Foundation
Wolfpack's defensive front ready for leading role in 2017
Wolfpack fans, get game-ready in sports-themed RV
Elite runners hope to break records at Sir Walter Miler
More Sports
Top Stories
Couple arrested for sexual abuse of three minors
Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
NC GOP head defends controversial Tweet about state Democrats
3rd Boy Scout dies after sailboat strikes power line
Durham Downtown YMCA pool reopens
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Mom, 6-year-old daughter killed after plunging into pond
Show More
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
Check out Chapel Hill's menagerie of marionettes
Police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries
Kirby Derby coming to Raleigh's Dix Park
DirecTV technician damages home
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos