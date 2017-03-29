  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Community forum on Women's March
SPORTS

Final Four countdown is on in Arizona

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's a warm welcome for the Tar Heels

PHOENIX, Arizona --
Phoenix is preparing to roll out the welcome mat for Final Four fans.

Crews were busy Wednesday putting the finishing touches on venues around the city set to boast a ton of entertainment in the coming days.


Signs are displayed around the Valley. Even the city's light rail is decked out for the Final Four.

"The Road to the Final Four literally ends in Phoenix," said Valley Metro Authority spokesperson Ann Glaser.



"I know North Carolinians are very much southern hospitality, and we are so excited to welcome Tar Heel fans here," said Glaser.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to pack into downtown, and fans will have plenty of activities to keep them busy.

Final Four Fan Fest tips off Friday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The four-day festival will be jam-packed with youth clinics, giveaways, concerts, interactive games, special appearances, and autograph signings.

Outside, a giant 3-D bracket is displayed with the Final Four teams vying for the national title.

"It's really a fun place for fans to stop and get a shot of their favorite team and really tells the story so well of each region," said Phoenix Local Organizing Committee Executive Director Dawn Rogers.

At nearby Hance Park, visitors can attend free concerts beginning Friday at March Madness Music Festival which promises a star-studded lineup including Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, and Aerosmith.

This is the first time Phoenix has hosted a Final Four, but the city is no stranger to hosting major sporting events.

Phoenix has also hosted a Super Bowl and College Football Playoff.

The city has been planning nearly two years for the Final Four, advertising across the state and the country.

Leaders hope it's a slam dunk for local businesses, aiming to pull in more than $275 million in economic benefits.

"All of those folks are local people that are working and businesses that are benefitting from putting on these different events, it's so much more than just a basketball game," said Rogers.

The UNC Tarheels rolled into Phoenix late Tuesday night.

The team is looking for redemption in back-to-back Final Fours after last year's loss to Villanova.

UNC faces off against Oregon Saturday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncNCAA
Load Comments
SPORTS
NCAA referee John Higgins receiving death threats from Kentucky fans
Ron Rivera: Cam Newton's confidence 'shook' after 6-10 season
Cam Newton will be involved in workouts despite not throwing
Where, exactly, did overnight star Luke Maye come from?
More Sports
Top Stories
NC senior citizens scammed out of millions
Lawmakers cancel evening session as HB2 deadline looms
Join The N&O, ABC11 in community forum on Women's March
12 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
2 theft reports at Raleigh apartments damaged in fire
House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
Show More
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
2 former NJ aides get prison for bridge revenge plot
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Hurricane-damaged towns seek protection
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
More Video