NC STATE WOLFPACK

Finley's gamble has NC State thinking ACC title

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley is focused on winning an ACC title. (WTVD)

By
CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Ryan Finley just wanted a chance to play football again.

After a second injury cost him the starting job at Boise State, Finley decided to take a chance on NC State.

It was a calculated risk. Finley was following former BSU coordinator Eli Drinkwitz to Raleigh, so he arrived already knowing an offense that was new to the rest of the Wolfpack roster.

NC State coach Doeren on football, CTE
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said he recognizes the importance of the research currently being conducted into brain injury and the game and is open to change if necessary.


"I just wanted to play," Finley said Thursday. "And I had a lot to prove to myself."

The decision has paid off handsomely.

UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill coach Larry Fedora had some things to say Wednesday about rule changes in college football.


Finley enters 2018 as a two-year starter and one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

"We didn't know he'd end up being this good," head coach Dave Doeren said.

Any chance the Pack has at success this season is tied directly to Finley's uber-accurate arm and cadre of great receivers.

And Finley made no bones about setting lofty goals.

"I think our goal is to win the ACC championship," Finley said. "And I think, anyone who that's not their goal, needs to leave."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballsportsNC State WolfpackRaleighCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
NC STATE WOLFPACK
NC State begins practice, but offensive chemistry already there
USC transfer Cary Angeline to sit first 3 games at NC State
NC State commit Joshua Harris ready for big senior season at Person High
NC State's Keatts, Academy Sports help kids with back-to-school shopping spree
More NC State Wolfpack
SPORTS
Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen gets 2-year extension
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News