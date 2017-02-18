SPORTS
espn

Former Duke player Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Some people just have different views of the world. Count Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard and former Duke player Kyrie Irving among those who do.

Irving believes the Earth is flat. As in, there's no curvature of the planet. Flat. Like an actual map.

"This is not even a conspiracy theory," Irving said during a "Road Trippin' with RJ & Channing" podcast with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. "The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.

"It's right in front of our faces. I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us."

The three were discussing conspiracy theories -- on an airplane -- when Irving brought up the subject to Jefferson and Frye.

Irving told ESPN's Arash Markazi on Friday that he holds true to his belief.

"I think people should do their own research, man," Irving told ESPN. "Hopefully they'll either back my belief or they'll throw it in the water. But I think it's interesting for people to find out on their own.

"I've seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don't mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts."

Among Irving's other conspiracy theories, he says the lunar landing was fake and that there possibly has been contact with alien life forms.

"The fact that they can make all these movies with alien descriptions, they're not just going on strictly brainpower and this is just creative things that we're going to put out to everybody," he told Jefferson and Frye. "For what? All to put an alien movie out, for what?"
