SPORTS
espn

Former Duke star Greg Paulus hired as assistant coach at GW

WASHINGTON -- Former Duke guard Greg Paulus has been hired as an assistant basketball coach at George Washington.

Paulus' addition to head coach Maurice Joseph's staff was announced by GW on Wednesday.

Paulus worked at Louisville last season and has also worked at Ohio State and Navy.

Paulus played at Duke from 2005-09, leading the team in assists for three seasons and appearing in the NCAA Tournament all four years.

He then played one year of football at Syracuse while pursuing a master's degree.
Related Topics:
sportsespngreg paulusgeorge washington colonialsduke blue devilsmens college basketball
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
US, Canada and Mexico win bid to host 2026 World Cup
NHL wife seeks order of protection against teammate's girlfriend
Carolina brings back Jeff Daniels, complete Rod Brind'Amour's staff
Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Shooting victim walks into Fuquay-Varina Sheetz, asks employees for help
National Blind Idol competition in Durham to highlight more than good singing
Fayetteville police looking to ID robbery suspect
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
UNC national championship sign back up on 1-40
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
Show More
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
Flag Day is tomorrow! Here's how to display your flag
73-year-old $50K lotto winner found fatally stabbed in neck
US, Canada and Mexico win bid to host 2026 World Cup
Nation's largest Protestant group chooses Durham megachurch pastor as president
More News