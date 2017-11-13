SPORTS

Former Fayetteville State basketball coach Jeff Capel Jr. dies of ALS

Jeff Capel Jr. was 64. (Chuck Burton)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Former Old Dominion and Fayetteville State coach Jeff Capel Jr. has died, less than two years after being diagnosed with ALS.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Fayetteville State Chancellor James A. Anderson said family members told him of Capel's death Monday. He was 64.



Capel was diagnosed with ALS in the spring of 2016 by doctors at Duke University. His son - Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel III - revealed the diagnosis in a first-person story written in January for The Players Tribune.

The elder Capel coached seven seasons at Old Dominion from 1994-2001, taking the Monarchs to two NCAA Tournaments.



The Fayetteville State University family is saddened by the passing of one of its most respected alumni and former coaches," Anderson said. "Coach Capel and his family are held in high regard by FSU, its alumni and supporters and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, wife, children, and family members during this difficult time."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballfayetteville newsalsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Duke is No. 1 in first regular-season AP Top 25; MSU is No. 2
No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Michigan State set to clash in Chicago
Bagley already making history at Duke
Is Deng Adel NBA-ready? Can Jack White emerge on a loaded Duke team?
More Sports
Top Stories
3 Cumberland County men arrested in robbery, rape case
911 call reveals chilling moments of Raleigh I-440 shooting
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Raleigh dad for $5,100
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
NC family wins battle over $54K in Medicaid deductibles
Alleged Fay. ISIS supporter pleads guilty to tax charges
Northwood High School in Pittsboro put on lockdown
Show More
Two trapped in car following crash in Fayetteville
PR seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane
Church fire in Catawba County ruled suspicious
Apartment floor collapses during college party
Deputies find car full of guns in Wayne County
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos