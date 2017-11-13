Roy Williams on the passing of Jeff Capel Jr: pic.twitter.com/XCNf5jAxMI — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) November 13, 2017

We are sad to hear the news that our former assistant coach Jeff Capel, Jr., has passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Capel family.



Here is an image of him celebrating our win over Clemson at the 1987 ACC Tournament. pic.twitter.com/hvFbAxURLz — Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) November 13, 2017

Former Old Dominion and Fayetteville State coach Jeff Capel Jr. has died, less than two years after being diagnosed with ALS.Fayetteville State Chancellor James A. Anderson said family members told him of Capel's death Monday. He was 64.Capel was diagnosed with ALS in the spring of 2016 by doctors at Duke University. His son - Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel III - revealed the diagnosis in a first-person story written in January for The Players Tribune.The elder Capel coached seven seasons at Old Dominion from 1994-2001, taking the Monarchs to two NCAA Tournaments.The Fayetteville State University family is saddened by the passing of one of its most respected alumni and former coaches," Anderson said. "Coach Capel and his family are held in high regard by FSU, its alumni and supporters and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, wife, children, and family members during this difficult time."