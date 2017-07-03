SPORTS

Former UNC softball player now has passion for CrossFit

A former UNC softball player, Whitney Gelin was looking for a way to remain competitive.

By
After graduating from the University of North Carolina, coaching softball was her chosen career path. Then a late night session of TV changed everything for Whitney Gelin.

"I actually said, 'hey I want to be one of those girls one day on ESPN.' And so I found the local gym and I started going to CrossFit in Greensboro," Gelin said. "I sure as heck caught the bug six months after I started going to CrossFit and wanted to compete after that."

Along came CrossFit.

It's an intensely expanded use of her athleticism. That softball experience has come in handy.



"In 2015, when I was in the CrossFit Games, I slid into the finish line and just edged someone out by just a little bit," Gelin said. "And so we joke, that's the only thing that softball did for me but, I think the biggest thing is that playing a collegiate sport gives you that mental fortitude to keep pushing through. I'm very lucky to have had the opportunity."

This is Gelin's second crack at the CrossFit Games. After a top 20-finish two years ago, she's aspiring to reach new heights.

"I'm trying to work to be a ninja. A little, tiny ninja," Gelin said. "But I have to say I excel at some of the odd-objects stuff, like picking up sandbags and stuff like that."

Once head over heels for softball, Gelin is now sandbag over shoulder in love with CrossFit.
