PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Fox News apologizes for using photos of Eagles praying before games during report on Trump canceling White House visit

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) and Zach Ertz (86) kneel before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA --
Fox News has issued an apology after receiving backlash from Philadelphia Eagles players following a report showing team members kneeling in prayer before football games.

On the Monday night broadcast of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, the newscast reported on President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles' visit to the White House in the wake of the national anthem debate.

During the report, images of Eagles players kneeling in prayer before games this past season were shown. Players included quarterback Carson Wentz, running back Corey Clement, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, and tight end Zach Ertz.

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz kneels before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Fox News tweeted video of the report with the caption, "President @realDonaldTrump says Philadelphia @Eagles won't attend @WhiteHouse ceremony amid national anthem dispute."

On Twitter, Ertz was among the players saying Fox News was misleading viewers by representing those photos as something they were not.

"This can't be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this..." Ertz tweeted.


Linebacker Jordan Hicks responded to Ertz tweeted, saying "So sad!! Smh."

Defensive end Chris Long pointed out no Eagles player knelt for the anthem during the season.

"Most players (and there were many players, many players...) that wanted to opt out had decided long b4 the anthem rule came down. It wasn't discussed once in our meetings about the visit," Long tweeted.

6abc Action News reached out to Fox News for clarification Tuesday morning.

Christopher Wallace, the Executive Producer of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, issued the following statement:
"During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year. We apologize for the error."

Fox News removed the tweet around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. They also released the statement on their Twitter account.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesPresident Donald Trumpthe white house
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kenney calls Trump 'fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size'
Eagles respond after Trump cancels White House visit
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Man kneels during anthem at Eagles-less White House event
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Panthers nullify Bashaud Breeland's contract over failed physical
Eagles trade WR Torrey Smith to Panthers for CB Daryl Worley
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Wendell Carter Jr. looks forward to showing more in NBA
Top UNC football recruit likely to skip college
Steph Curry Is Running Circles Around The Cavs' Defense
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
More Sports
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
'Not guilty by insanity' ruling sparks anger over 2012 Durham killings
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Man kneels during anthem at Eagles-less White House event
Cary teen beekeeper produces award-winning honey
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Show More
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Bill calls for armed teachers
Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
More News