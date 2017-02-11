History-making trio celebrates basketball triumph

It's quite unusual to have a single 1000-point scorer on a high school roster. The Ravenscroft basketball team, though, is juggling three of them.Junior Madison Taylor hit the four-digit milestone earlier this season, while seniors Lynn Johnson and Erin Hughes crossed the threshold at the beginning of February. And for Hughes and Johnson. the record made their Senior Day festivities that much sweeter.It's an individual accolade to be proud of, but this Ravens trio said they couldn't have reached the scoring mark without an assist from each other's teamwork.Now that the trio is in the record books together, they hope their legacy will carry on to younger girls on the team.Watch the video in the player above for Ngozi Ekeledo's full report.