Hurricanes officially introduce their new Darling

Scott Darling spoke to the media Wednesday.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Hurricanes have a new Darling "in the room" (hockey parlance).

It was presumed Carolina would try to improve its goaltending core last offseason.

That didn't happen.

This time, Canes GM Ron Francis wasn't waiting around, bringing in Scott Darling before other teams had a chance.



"When somebody wants you to play for them, it means a lot to me because I've always been kind of chasing this position," Darling said. "It's a two-way street. You could've waited, you could've played hardball, but everything came into place perfectly, and I'm thrilled to be here."

Last week, Darling signed a four-year deal worth over $16 million per season. On Wednesday, he was in the Triangle, getting adjusted to the heat, sweating his way through a media session.

"There's a great history here, and a great young team," Darling said.



He said talking with the current players has reinforced what he already knew:

"It's a great place to play, and a great way of life."

