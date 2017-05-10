Hurricanes officially introduce their new Darling

The Canes latest Darling. Scott says his beard is half the size it was yesterday "cleaned it up for you" pic.twitter.com/Cc2d1bW0jc — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 10, 2017

Darling says he hasn't been told he's the #1 goalie but plans to work toward that spot. pic.twitter.com/fNmtNCpGfv — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 10, 2017

The Hurricanes have a new Darling "in the room" (hockey parlance).It was presumed Carolina would try to improve its goaltending core last offseason.That didn't happen.This time, Canes GM Ron Francis wasn't waiting around, bringing in Scott Darling before other teams had a chance."When somebody wants you to play for them, it means a lot to me because I've always been kind of chasing this position," Darling said. "It's a two-way street. You could've waited, you could've played hardball, but everything came into place perfectly, and I'm thrilled to be here."Last week, Darling signed a four-year deal worth over $16 million per season. On Wednesday, he was in the Triangle, getting adjusted to the heat, sweating his way through a media session."There's a great history here, and a great young team," Darling said.He said talking with the current players has reinforced what he already knew:"It's a great place to play, and a great way of life."