Hurricanes sign goaltender Petr Mrazek

The Carolina Hurricanes and goalie Petr Mrazek have agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

The move was announced Sunday after longtime goalie Cam Ward agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

General manager Don Waddell says he expects "healthy competition" for the starting position, and the Hurricanes were looking for help this offseason.

Scott Darling opened last season as the starter but lost the job to Ward, and his save percentage of .888 was the NHL's worst. Darling enters the second year of a four-year, $16.6 million contract.

Mrazek started in Detroit but was traded to Philadelphia in February for two draft picks. He has a career record of 78-64-23 with a goals-against average of 2.66 and a .911 save percentage.
