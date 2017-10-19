KFC's social media genius involving ex-NCSU coach fries the mind

.@KFC follows 11 people.



Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.



11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

Almost daily, someone stumbles onto something inexplicably cool. Today that person is Edgette22 on Twitter:11 Herbs and Spices. That's some next level social media genius by the folks at KFC, made even more fun by the fact that one of the six Herbs that KFC follows is none other than Herb Sendek. As in former NC State head basketball coach Herb Sendek.He's now at Santa Clara, where former Wolfpack star Julius Hodge is one of his assistants.I love the Internet.