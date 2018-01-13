SPORTS

Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at age 89, ESPN reports.

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at age 89, ESPN reports.

"For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football," said Bob Iger, Chairman, and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family."

Jackson began calling college football games with ABC Sports in 1966 and retired in 2006. He was known for colorful catch phrases such as "Whoa, Nellie" and is credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl, "The Grandaddy of Them All."

