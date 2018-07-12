SPORTS
espn

Lucas Wallmark, Greg McKegg agree to deals with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to deals with forwards Lucas Wallmark and Greg McKegg.

The deal with Wallmark is a two-year contract. It's a two-way deal for the 2018-19 season for $650,000 at the NHL level or $70,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $100,000 guarantee. The deal will pay $700,000 for 2019-20.

Wallmark, 22, scored one goal in 11 games with the Hurricanes last season and spent the majority of the season in the AHL, leading Charlotte with 55 points in 45 games.

The deal with McKegg is a one-year contract paying $715,000 at the NHL level or $250,000 in the AHL.

McKegg, 26, had 23 points in 19 games with Charlotte in the AHL last season after being acquired from Pittsburgh in February.
