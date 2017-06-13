Mark Armstrong is spinning the Father's Day hits...

Anything Like Me by @BradPaisley. absolutely destroys me. — travis (@ohtwotwo) May 28, 2017

When I Leave The Room by Natalie Grant and Cinderella by Steven Curtis Chapman — CHRIS BRUFFEY (@cbruffey) May 28, 2017

"A Fathers First Spring" The Avett Brothers. My daughter is a gift we never thought we'd receive. — Jason Brooks (@brooksjas) May 28, 2017

Cinderella by Steven Curtis Chapman. Especially having 2 little girls. — Drew Johnson (@d_johnson13) May 28, 2017

Cinderella by Steven Curtis Chapman. Hear it almost every wedding for daddy daughter dance, or butterfly kisses. Two daughters here. — Kyle Holliday (@KyleHolliday) May 28, 2017

"daughter" by Loudon Wainright — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) May 28, 2017

It won't be like this for long. Darius Rucker. — KevinFloyd (@KevinFloyd) May 28, 2017

You're Gonna Miss This by Trace Adkins/There Goes My Life by Kenny Chesney — Jarrod Britt (@jbritt007) May 28, 2017

Before these walls were blue - Wade Bowen — Redwhite17 (@RedWhite17) May 28, 2017

He's My Son by Mark Shultz — CHRIS BRUFFEY (@cbruffey) May 28, 2017

My old man. Zac Brown Band. — Kevin Wrenn (@kevinwrennspx) May 28, 2017

Daddy's little man by Shenandoah — Mark Starnes (@Starnes) May 28, 2017

Alright for Now by Tom Petty. Father & Son by Cat Stevens. — Jim Young (@RealJimYoung) May 28, 2017

I sang both my kids to sleep with "You Are My Sunshine" and the NC State fight song. They still get me every time. — Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) May 28, 2017

You'll be in my heart, Phil Collins — Weird Ant Vrankovic (@DukeForum) May 28, 2017

Also, "It's Quiet Uptown" from Hamilton gets me every time. — Weather Moose (@WXMoose) May 28, 2017

do you realize by the flaming lips. Never fails. — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) May 28, 2017

YES. Sing this to Millie at least 3x/week. — Ben Steel (@steel) May 28, 2017

Dad here whose relationship with his daughter's not the best. What If by Five For Fighting kills me. — Mikey in DFW (@MDWDFW) May 28, 2017

"Somewhere Over The Rainbow" by Iz Kamakawiwoʻole. We played it at our son's funeral, and I can't listen to it anymore without waterworks. — James Curle (@JamesCurle) May 28, 2017

Foy Vance--"Closed Hands Full of Friends" — Kevin McSwain (@The_McSwainiac) May 28, 2017

Lonestar - Let Them Be Little — Jonathan #1Pack1Goal (@NCStateEngineer) May 28, 2017

U2 Kite — John Manuel (@johnmanuelba) May 28, 2017

As the sports guy here at ABC11, it follows that a good percentage of the people that follow me on social media are guys, and of that group, a solid percentage are dads. So with that in mind, and with Father's Day not too far away, I canvassed my #DadTwitter friends for the songs that hit them closest to the heart. I come from a long, proud line of sentimental blubberers, and there's nothing more likely to crack even the toughest guy than anything related to his children. At least, that's what makes my eyes perspire most easily. Dang dust allergies.The responses were varied and all awesome or heartbreaking for their own reasons. Check out a sampling, maybe your song is in here too. Maybe you'll find one that hits home!There were lots of country music songs submitted. Country musicians know how to get us right in the feels:That's how a song gets seared into you for sure. Thanks to all of you for sharing the songs that hit you hardest. It's probably a cop-out to tell you I don't really have a specific one to share. I am partial to the song I would sing to my twins to help them sleep as little ones."Bobcaygeon" by the Tragically Hip:The lyrics have no sentimentality - I just knew the words well enough to mumble them out quietly. Bagpipe music when I'm with my larger family reduces us all to rubble. The best though? The song that makes me think of my Dad the most is.... Wait for it:Roger Whittaker's "Mexican Whistler". This long played constantly in the Armstrong house as I grew up. On roadies in the car, my Dad would whistle along. My younger brother can keep up mostly too, but that talent completely missed me. I'm still bitter.