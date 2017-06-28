Maye family riding high after victories

#CWS Finals Selfie! pic.twitter.com/yCJoZaauuP— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2017
Cole wasn't too hard to find in the post-championship team selfie either...
Ain't no selfie like a championship selfie! #CWS pic.twitter.com/BiYOEZXg1M— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2017
This all comes of course on the (H)eels of big brother Luke's stunning NCAA tournament run. Unlike Cole, he wasn't just along for the ride - he directly made it happen. Luke was the Most Outstanding Player of the South Region (A region btw, that that just saw 8 players taken in the first round of the NBA draft). He was great against both Butler and Kentucky in the Regional and, oh yeah, fired off a game-winning jumper vs the Wildcats that will forever live in Tar Heel lore. He's already a cemented legend who just happens to have two years of eligibility left.
Well hello. I didn't see you there @luke_maye pic.twitter.com/O5z8c8mdx5— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) March 16, 2017
Even when things go wrong, as with Luke's rollover car accident on I-85 near home in Charlotte earlier this month, they turn out fortuitously. Maye somehow walked away unharmed. He then proceeded to offer further proof that his days of ending the hopes and dreams of opposing teams are far from over. Watch him coolly dispatch the UNC alumni team with a deep three at the Roy Williams basketball camp a couple weeks back:
Luke Maye hitting the winning shot in the current players versus former players game pic.twitter.com/tF0GrN6jwI— Jeremy Harson (@JeremyHarson) June 19, 2017
The bottom line here - the Maye family is indisputably magic and we've yet to even discover what the younger brothers have to offer!