Maye family riding high after victories

Luke Maye hitting the winning shot in the current players versus former players game pic.twitter.com/tF0GrN6jwI — Jeremy Harson (@JeremyHarson) June 19, 2017

Oh to be a member of the Maye family right now. Charlotte's premier single family athletic empire added another National Championship to its trophy case last night when Florida completed a two game sweep of LSU in the CWS Title Series. Maye son #2, aka Cole, is a 6'7 220lb freshman pitcher for the Gators. He mostly watched this year, only throwing three innings and change all season. Still - as the resident tall guy on the team, he was perfect to take a pre-title series selfie:Cole wasn't too hard to find in the post-championship team selfie either...This all comes of course on the (H)eels of big brother Luke's stunning NCAA tournament run. Unlike Cole, he wasn't just along for the ride - he directly made it happen. Luke was the Most Outstanding Player of the South Region (A region btw, that that just saw 8 players taken in the first round of the NBA draft). He was great against both Butler and Kentucky in the Regional and, oh yeah, fired off a game-winning jumper vs the Wildcats that will forever live in Tar Heel lore. He's already a cemented legend who just happens to have two years of eligibility left.Even when things go wrong, as with Luke's rollover car accident on I-85 near home in Charlotte earlier this month, they turn out fortuitously. Maye somehow walked away unharmed. He then proceeded to offer further proof that his days of ending the hopes and dreams of opposing teams are far from over. Watch him coolly dispatch the UNC alumni team with a deep three at the Roy Williams basketball camp a couple weeks back:The bottom line here - the Maye family is indisputably magic and we've yet to even discover what the younger brothers have to offer!