SPORTS

Most iconic UNC vs. Duke moments

Duke and Carolina gave another classic battle Thursday. (Gerry Broome)

There have been countless moments of excellence and excruciation over the first 245 meetings between UNC and Duke.

Before the first Duke-Carolina showdown of the season, which you can watch on ESPN Thursday night at 8, here's a glimpse of some of the most memorable matchup moments.

1992

Bloody Montross: The Heels gentle giant goes to the line and sinks two clutch free throws with the remnants of some Blue Devil elbows streaming down his face.

1995

What many consider the greatest game in the entire storied history between the two schools.

A 102-100 double-overtime Tar Heel win at Cameron.

Stack's Strut: I don't need to tell you about his reverse dunk, but it was the walk afterward, jaw out, head bobbing that personified the Stack swagger.

1998

The Hug: Mike Krzyzewski shared an embrace for the ages with senior Steve Wojciechowski after the Blue Devils stormed back from 17 down midway through the second half for K's 500th win and an ACC regular season title.

2004

Duhon's Reverse: Roy Williams' first tangle with Mike Krzyzewski after coming home to Chapel Hill.

Duhon's daring overtime reverse with 6.5 seconds left gave Duke its 5th win in six tries in Chapel Hill.

2005

Marvin's Putback: This was my in-person introduction to the rivalry after starting at ABC11 months earlier.

Needless to say, after Marvin Williams went off the glass and the roof flew off the Smith Center, I was sold.

2007

Fist Meets Nose: Carolina had the game won.

Tyler Hansbrough missed a FT, grabbed the rebound, and Gerald Henderson and his flailing fist cemented his spot in rivalry history.

2008

Greg Paulus, Meet Danny Green: Carolina scored the final 10 points to win the game, but this first half hammer is all anyone remembers now.

2012

The Dagger: UNC was up 10 with just over two minutes to go.

That lead would not last. Austin Rivers made sure of it at the buzzer over the not quite long enough arms of Tyler Zeller.

RELATED: Man charged with selling counterfeit Duke-Carolina basketball tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar Heelscollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News