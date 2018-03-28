SPORTS
Nassir Little scores 28 in McDonald's All American Game

ATLANTA -- Nassir Little scored 28 points, three shy of the McDonald's All American Game record, and the West rallied to beat the East 131-128 on Wednesday night.

Little, a 6-foot-7 North Carolina commit, was named MVP after shooting 12-of-17 from the floor. Only Jonathan Bender (31) and Michael Jordan (30) scored more points in the event's 41-year history.

Highly touted Duke recruit Zion Williamson exited the game with 6:05 left in the second half with a right-hand injury and did not return. He stumbled on a drive, braced his fall with his right hand and grimaced in pain on the ground before heading to the locker room.

Williamson's future Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett scored 26 points for the East.
In the girls' game, Connecticut-bound Christyn Williams was named MVP after leading the West to an 82-79 victory over the East with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Her future UConn teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who dunked a ball in a contest on Monday, had eight points and eight rebounds for the East.

