SPORTS

NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
NC Central won its third MEAC regular season title in four years Saturday, clinching on Senior Day hosting Bethune-Cookman.

Central led by five at the half and started to open it up in the second. The final was 78-63.
Related Topics:
sportsnccuDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
No. 18 Virginia snaps 4-game skid, beats NC State 70-55
No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67
No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67
No. 18 Virginia snaps 4-game skid, beats NC State 70-55
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff
Fire destroys Duplin County landmarks
Congressman Butterfield hosts town hall in Durham
Fort Bragg soldier, 26, dies after 'brief illness'
Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted DNC chairman
Show More
Foiled robbery suspects sought in Fayetteville
8-year-old shot to death after crash in Houston
No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67
Fire at Florida mosque being investigated as arson
No. 18 Virginia snaps 4-game skid, beats NC State 70-55
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos