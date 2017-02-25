NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years

The net cutting has begun! NCCU wins the regular season MEAC title for the third time in the last 4 yrs #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OArG35Nl14 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) February 25, 2017

NCCU Players signing autographs for fans after clinching the regular season MEAC title #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8YKipiYxGI — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) February 25, 2017

Post game hugs for Coach Moton after his Eagles clinched the MEAC regular season title #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/3ZV8uWMn40 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) February 25, 2017

NC Central won its third MEAC regular season title in four years Saturday, clinching on Senior Day hosting Bethune-Cookman.Central led by five at the half and started to open it up in the second. The final was 78-63.