NC State defeats Carolina, 33-21

NC State closed out the regular season with a 33-21 victory over UNC.A 14-12 Carolina lead quickly turned into a Wolfpack takeover after two long Nyheim Hines runs.Hines had 196 rushing yards to help secure NC State's victory.State finishes the regular season 8-4 while Carolina closes out at 3-9.---------------------------------