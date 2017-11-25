SPORTS

NC State defeats Carolina, 33-21

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State closed out the regular season with a 33-21 victory over UNC. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
NC State closed out the regular season with a 33-21 victory over UNC.

A 14-12 Carolina lead quickly turned into a Wolfpack takeover after two long Nyheim Hines runs.

Hines had 196 rushing yards to help secure NC State's victory.

State finishes the regular season 8-4 while Carolina closes out at 3-9.



---------------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackUNC Tar Heelscollege footballRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lessons to be learned from PK80 championship games
Hines' career day leads NC State past UNC, 33-21
Top-ranked Duke, No. 7 Florida clash in title game
Slumping Hurricanes seek fixes vs. surging Predators
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson
Police: Man seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Crash shuts down I-40 near Hillsborough
Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media
Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in New York field
Celebrities reignite fight to free woman in prison for life
Show More
Egypt raises death toll in Sinai mosque attack to 305
Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
Police identify driver killed in Wade Avenue crash
More News
Top Video
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Christmas-tree farming is a year-round job
Armstrong: 5 biggest NC State-UNC football moments
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
More Video