NC State defeats Carolina, 33-21

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --NC State closed out the regular season with a 33-21 victory over UNC.
A 14-12 Carolina lead quickly turned into a Wolfpack takeover after two long Nyheim Hines runs.
Hines had 196 rushing yards to help secure NC State's victory.
State finishes the regular season 8-4 while Carolina closes out at 3-9.
One last time for Chubb #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ywfYXLLtjT— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 26, 2017
Nyheim said he wore this jacket to his senior HS prom https://t.co/XdEu3rFff1— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) November 26, 2017
