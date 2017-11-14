Based on additional information, NCAA staff reconsidered and granted NC State’s transfer waiver request for Braxton Beverly, allowing him to compete immediately. — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 14, 2017

God always opens doors for those who stay the course and trust the process ‼️ Wolf Pack Nation 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Sv1U3dZ6fu — Derek Funderburk (@TooEvsy4) November 14, 2017

Here’s some Funderburk video from his Juco in Florida. Reunited at State with former teammate Braxton Beverly and coach AW Hamilton: pic.twitter.com/0pjl1x3wBL — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) November 14, 2017

There's no other way to put it - the NCAA finally came to its senses Tuesday and will allow NC State guard Braxton Beverly to play this year.Twice before, it had denied his appeals for immediate eligibility. Beverly will suit up for the Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Tuesday night as they play Bryant.Beverly had become the cause du jour of the college hoops scene, drawing outspoken support from the likes of ESPN's Jay Bilas and Dickie V.Having spoken to Beverly's attorney, Scott Tompsett, my sense was always that public pressure would eventually force the NCAA's hand more than any further legal wrangling.His case was cut and dry and should never have taken this long. How could you penalize a kid athletically for getting a jumpstart on his academic career at Ohio State? In the end, the NCAA couldn't justifiably do that.Tompsett released a statement Tuesday evening on Beverly's behalf:Beverly figures to be a reserve for the Pack this year, so this was never about the prominence of his role with the team. It was about right and wrong. Right finally arrived, just two games later than it should've.Coincidentally - Kevin Keatts received a commitment Tuesday from JUCO forward DJ Funderburk. Funderburk was briefly a teammate of Beverly's at Ohio State and before that, Hargrave Military Academy.Current Pack assistant coach AW Hamilton coached the duo at Hargrave. It's a family reunion! (Once Funderburk arrives next year anyway). DJ was once a top 100 recruit out of the Cleveland area.He was kicked off Ohio State's team this summer after a redshirt year. Now playing at Northwest Florida State, he'll join NC State next season as a sophomore.