SPORTS

NC State hitting Italy with a slimmer Lennard Freeman

Lennard Freeman at a kick-off event before NC State's trip to Italy, Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

By
The NC State basketball team embarks on an 11 day trip to Italy on Wednesday. The Wolfpack will play 3 games with stops in Milan, Venice, Florence and Rome. A little bit of hoops, some sightseeing and lots of bonding time.

"I feel like we'll have a lot of time to mesh as a unit," said redshirt junior guard Torin Dorn. "To learn each other on and off the court I feel like that will go a long way to us becoming a real team."

Twenty-two pounds lighter, Lennard Freeman has room to splurge on Italian pasta and gelato. Coach Kevin Keatts joked the redshirt senior should address the media sans shirt to show off his hard earned physique.

"He's changed his body. He's working extremely hard. I'm excited about Lennard this year," Keatts told reporters.



Freeman didn't see the court last season adjusting to an unwanted bodily intrusion. A steel rod, more than a foot long lives in his right shin (the result of a broken bone in the summer of 2015). Ironically not playing led to major growth.

"It was hard for me to sit there and watch knowing you can't just sub yourself in," Freeman said.



Sighting logistics, Coach Keatts won't reveal who the Pack will play when in Europe. He is however, ready to unleash a newly formed beast in Freeman.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpack
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Brett Pesce gets extension from Hurricanes
Hurricanes owner wants to sell team for $500M
NC Central opens football camp
Hornets unveil one-of-a-kind new uniforms
More Sports
Top Stories
Defiant dirt bikers illegally cruise Triangle streets
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
Raleigh woman held in Honduras allowed trip to hospital
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
Senate confirms Wray as FBI director, replacing Comey.
D-Day veteran, 'Smiling Al' Alvarez passes away
Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
"We're the smart drunk uncle:" Local web show trending
Show More
UNC Center for Civil Rights step closer to losing right to sue
Search resumes for couple who disappeared at national park
Train named for Town of Cary
Outer Banks power outage could be fixed in 6 to 10 days
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos